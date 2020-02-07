Hautelook’s Boots Flash Sale takes up to 70% off dress and casual styles

Hautelook’s Last Chance Boot Sale offers up to 70% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Eastland High Fidelity Mid Boots that are currently marked down to $21. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $125. They’re a great everyday style that can easily be transitioned from day to night. It also features a lightly padded insole for comfort and a rigid sole to promote traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

However, if you’re looking for a slightly dressier option, the Base London Hurst Wingtip Boots are marked down to $67 and originally were priced at $188. These boots have beautiful detailings throughout and will pair nicely with slacks or jeans alike.

Our top picks for men include:

