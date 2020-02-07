Just $99 scores you Lenovo’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 100e (Save $40)

Walmart currently offers the Lenovo 100e Chromebook for $99 shipped. Down from $139, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and is a new all-time low. Housed within the 11.6-inch form-factor of this Lenovo Chromebook you’ll find 16GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory. The entire package weighs just under 3-pounds and offers up to ten hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there’s USB-C, HDMI, USB 3.0, an SD card slot, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 330 customers.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about. This form-fitting sleeve provides additional padding for your device and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers.

In the market for something more high-end? We’re still seeing a $100 discount available on the ASUS Chromebook 14. This model comes equipped with USB-C, 12-hour battery, and more at $299.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook features:

Ready for whatever life throws at it Teachers who say the classroom sometimes feels like a playground, take heart—this device is engineered for durability. Built tough with rubber bumpers, reinforced ports and hinges, and mechanically anchored keys, the 100e Chromebook (2nd Gen) can handle all manner of shock and awe. It’s even drop-resistant up to 29.5 inches (75cm), roughly the height of a school desk.

