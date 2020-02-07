Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale takes 30% off select outerwear from $42

Mountain Hardwear Winter Sale takes 30% off select styles of outerwear including jackets, vests, pullovers, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Synergist Vest that’s currently on sale for $62 and originally was priced at $125. This vest is highly packable, which is nice for traveling and storing away after the season. It also has three zippered pockets to store your essentials and comes in two color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Mountain Hardwear customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering hundreds of deals under $45.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!