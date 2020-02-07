Save on succulents and live plants from $12 in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off live plants and succulents. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deals start at $12. Our top pick is a 6-pack of Variety Succulents for $17.99. As a comparison, they typically sell for up to $25 with this offer being the second-best we’ve tracked to date. You’ll receive six various mini succulent plants with purchase, making it a great way to add some greenery to your space during these cold winter months. Succulents are great plants that only require water once per week, cutting down on more intrusive schedules other plants often require. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 3,600 Amazon reviewers. Head below for more deals.

Another top pick today is this String of Pearls 6-inch Hanging Plant for $19.99. You’d typically pay $25 for this plant. It’s dropped below $20 just once before. Much like the featured deal above, this hanging plant rarely requires any watering, making it an ideal companion for those not into a more intensive plant-care routine. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on succulents and various other plants at Amazon. Deals start at $12 on a variety of different styles to fit any need or budget.

More on this Shop Succulents 6-pack:

This beautiful assortment of succulents are a perfect addition to any garden! Use them as favors for a wedding or a party. This pack includes a beautiful array of colors and texture that are intended to amaze! Each order is meticulously packaged in Shop Succulents retail packaging which makes this pack a perfect gift! Please be sure to promptly remove the plants completely from their boxes upon arrival. Often times the plants will need a little water, sun, and some loose soil gently brushed from leaves after transit.

