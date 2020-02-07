From minimalist puzzlers and running your own pawn shop to ad-free Sudoku and modern text adventure games, all of today’s best Android app deals are up for the taking. Every afternoon of the work week we wade through the endless lists of discounted Android games and apps so you don’t have to. This way you never pay full price or waste your time browsing through the Google Play store for deals. Today’s offers are showcased by titles like Pawn Shop Tycoon, Stormhill Mystery, 7Days: Decide your story, klocki, Classic Sudoku PRO, and more. Down below you’ll find all of today’s most notable Android app deals and freebies curated by hand.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Digits – Widget FREE (Reg. $1)
- ForzaTune 6 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Doggo Dungeon: A Dog’s Tale FREE (Reg. $1)
- WhamBam Warriors VIP – Puzzle RPG FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- klocki FREE (Reg. $1)
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Magnet Balls Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Chess 3D Animation FREE (Reg. $3)
- Crumple – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium] $1 (Reg. $2)
- 3D Ball Compass $1 (Reg. $6)
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- 7Days: Decide your story $2 (Reg. $3)
- Destructive physics: demolitions $4.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Fishing PRO (full) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Dealer’s Life – Pawn Shop Tycoon $2 (Reg. $4)
- ForzaTune 7 $1 (Reg. $3)
Along with this Google Wear OS smartwatch at nearly $100 off, you’ll find even more notable Android hardware price drops in our deals hub right here. The Moto One Action smartphone is still $100 off and you can score up $1,100 in savings on Pixel 4/XL with this Verizon promotion. Not to mention Kenwood’s 7-inch Android Auto Receiver at $150 off.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Shimu – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Kaorin – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Color Gloss – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rest – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bubbles Battery Indicator FREE (Reg. $1)
- Idle Heroes of Hell FREE (Reg. $1)
- BioPorcinoMobile – Manage your pigs FREE (Reg. $4)
- Rectangles PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Numberwiz FREE (Reg. $1)
- Genetic Helper FREE (Reg. $1)
- Weapon stripping NoAds $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Nobodies $2 (Reg. $3)
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- Let’s Break Stuff! Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulation $3 (Reg. $5)
- World History $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner – PRO $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Call Blocker – Full PRO $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Tsuro – The Game of the Path $3 (Reg. $5)
- Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $1 (Reg. $2.50)
klocki:
“klocki” is my second puzzle game after successful “Hook”. Its a relaxing game, that is loaded with a lot of different features. Your goal is to connect different types of lines together. Calming music and sounds were made by Wojciech Wasiak.
