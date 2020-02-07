Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: klocki, Pawn Tycoon, more

- Feb. 7th 2020 3:12 pm ET

From minimalist puzzlers and running your own pawn shop to ad-free Sudoku and modern text adventure games, all of today’s best Android app deals are up for the taking. Every afternoon of the work week we wade through the endless lists of discounted Android games and apps so you don’t have to. This way you never pay full price or waste your time browsing through the Google Play store for deals. Today’s offers are showcased by titles like Pawn Shop Tycoon, Stormhill Mystery, 7Days: Decide your story, klocki, Classic Sudoku PRO, and more. Down below you’ll find all of today’s most notable Android app deals and freebies curated by hand.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

klocki:

“klocki” is my second puzzle game after successful “Hook”. Its a relaxing game, that is loaded with a lot of different features. Your goal is to connect different types of lines together. Calming music and sounds were made by Wojciech Wasiak.

