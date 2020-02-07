From minimalist puzzlers and running your own pawn shop to ad-free Sudoku and modern text adventure games, all of today’s best Android app deals are up for the taking. Every afternoon of the work week we wade through the endless lists of discounted Android games and apps so you don’t have to. This way you never pay full price or waste your time browsing through the Google Play store for deals. Today’s offers are showcased by titles like Pawn Shop Tycoon, Stormhill Mystery, 7Days: Decide your story, klocki, Classic Sudoku PRO, and more. Down below you’ll find all of today’s most notable Android app deals and freebies curated by hand.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Along with this Google Wear OS smartwatch at nearly $100 off, you’ll find even more notable Android hardware price drops in our deals hub right here. The Moto One Action smartphone is still $100 off and you can score up $1,100 in savings on Pixel 4/XL with this Verizon promotion. Not to mention Kenwood’s 7-inch Android Auto Receiver at $150 off.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Nioh $10, Super Monkey Ball HD $18, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

klocki:

“klocki” is my second puzzle game after successful “Hook”. Its a relaxing game, that is loaded with a lot of different features. Your goal is to connect different types of lines together. Calming music and sounds were made by Wojciech Wasiak.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!