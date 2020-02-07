Today’s Best Game Deals: Nioh $10, Super Monkey Ball HD $18, more

- Feb. 7th 2020 9:40 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Nioh on PS4 for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pick up to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $20 as part of the PlayStation Hits program, today’s deal is 50% off, $3 under Amazon’s current sale price, and the best we can find. With Nioh 2 set for release on March 14, 2020, this is a perfect time to experience the Dark Souls-like, demon-slaying gameplay and catch up on the story beforehand. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Resident Evil 3 pre-orders, Monster Hunter World, God of War, Dishonored 2, and much more. 

