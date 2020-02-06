Save $150 on Kenwood’s 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver, more from $330

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver DMX9706S for $449.98 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from $600, today’s offer saves you $150, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. There’s also the ability to connect a second USB port, so your friends can DJ from the back seat. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more CarPlay receiver deals from $330.

Other notable Kenwood CarPlay Receivers include:

Unless you opt for the wireless model, you’ll need top pair your new CarPlay receiver with a Lightning cable. So leverage a portion of your savings to grab Anker’s MFi cord, which will do just the trick at $9.

iOS 13 will also allow you to run different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit. So if you want to have navigation on one screen and music on another, grab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount to keep your handset in view.

Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Control your vehicle’s navigation and entertainment features with this Kenwood digital multimedia receiver. It supports the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems, and the wireless mirroring feature lets you access your Android smartphone’s apps on the 6.95-inch touch screen display. This Kenwood digital multimedia receiver has three camera inputs for convenient monitoring of your car’s front, rear and in-dash cameras.

