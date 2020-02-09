Logitech Crayon drops to under $50, offering new features for your iPad

Amazon offers the Logitech Crayon for iPad at $49.75 shipped. That’s down from the regular up to $70 price tag, a match of the Amazon all-time low price, and the best we can find. Logitech Crayon offers an alternative to Apple Pencil, delivering “precision writing without delay” on your iPad. No pairing is required, simply turn it on and you’re ready to rock. Great for creating iPad artwork, taking notes and more. Compatible with iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen). We called it a “price-friendly alternative” to more expensive options on the market in our hands-on review. Amazon customers have left a collective 4.3/5 star rating.

Don’t need the iOS integration that Logitech Crayon delivers? Consider going with the low-cost AmazonBasics Executive Stylus. It doesn’t deliver near the level of features as our lead deal, but you can’t beat the price.

Logitech Crayon features:

Compatible with iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen)

Uses Apple Pencil technology for precise writing, no delays

Palm Rejection technology—rest your hand naturally on the screen like you would with Pencil and paper

Tilt for thicker or thinner lines

No pairing, just turn on and draw

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!