Polaroid’s Mint Instant Digital Camera sees $40 price cut to new low at $50

Amazon is currently offering the Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera for $49.97 shipped in white. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, beats the previous mention by $15, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Armed with a 16MP sensor, this instant camera leverages Polaroid’s zero ink technology for creating 2×3-inch photos. On top of being able to print photos right after they’re taken, a microSD card slot allows you to save a digital copy for posting to social media and more. Its compact design makes it easy for storing in your bag and taking with you everywhere. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 315 customers.

A perfect way to use your savings is to stock up on some of Polaroid’s Zink photo paper. Over at Amazon, a 50-pack will run you $25, meaning that you’ll be able to take plenty of pictures overtime without having to worry about being a frugal photographer.

You could also grab Polaroid’s Eva Case for $15 as well, giving you a way to carry around the Mint camera while also keeping it protected. Plus, there’s some storage space for holding extra film and more.

Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera features:

Awesome handheld device lets you Take 16 megapixel photographs & Print instantly on 2×3 inches sticky back paper. There’s no need for pricy toner; Zink Cartridges combine paper & ink all; Packs available in 20, 30 or 50 sheets. Modern Design lets you; Snap upright, just like a Smartphone. Simple operation & Design Includes [6] Easy picture settings; Choose from Vibrant Color, Black & White or vintage effect

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!