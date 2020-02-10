Polaroid’s Mint Instant Digital Camera sees $40 price cut to new low at $50

- Feb. 10th 2020 2:46 pm ET

Get this deal
$90 $50
0

Amazon is currently offering the Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera for $49.97 shipped in white. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, beats the previous mention by $15, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Armed with a 16MP sensor, this instant camera leverages Polaroid’s zero ink technology for creating 2×3-inch photos. On top of being able to print photos right after they’re taken, a microSD card slot allows you to save a digital copy for posting to social media and more. Its compact design makes it easy for storing in your bag and taking with you everywhere. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 315 customers.

A perfect way to use your savings is to stock up on some of Polaroid’s Zink photo paper. Over at Amazon, a 50-pack will run you $25, meaning that you’ll be able to take plenty of pictures overtime without having to worry about being a frugal photographer.

You could also grab Polaroid’s Eva Case for $15 as well, giving you a way to carry around the Mint camera while also keeping it protected. Plus, there’s some storage space for holding extra film and more. 

Polaroid Mint Instant Print Digital Camera features:

Awesome handheld device lets you Take 16 megapixel photographs & Print instantly on 2×3 inches sticky back paper. There’s no need for pricy toner; Zink Cartridges combine paper & ink all; Packs available in 20, 30 or 50 sheets. Modern Design lets you; Snap upright, just like a Smartphone. Simple operation & Design Includes [6] Easy picture settings; Choose from Vibrant Color, Black & White or vintage effect

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$90 $50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Polaroid

Polaroid

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go