Score three WeMo HomeKit-enabled smart plugs for $17 each at Amazon

- Feb. 10th 2020 7:59 pm ET

$17/ea
0

Amazon is offering the HomeKit-enabled WeMo Mini Smart Plug 3-pack for $51.75 shipped. For comparison, this 3-pack generally sells for up to $70, single plugs can go for up to $25, and this is essentially the best price that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re wanting to expand your smart home, these smart plugs do a great job of it. I have a portable space heater plugged into one of these and love that I can check on it when not at home to see if it’s on or off. Plus, through the WeMo app, you can schedule these plugs so that way things can turn on and off at certain times, which is great for when you head out of town. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Ditch the WeMo name and save big. This 2-pack of HomeKit-enabled smart plugs is $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll score Alexa and Assistant compatibility too, just like today’s lead deal.

However, losing out on HomeKit can save you even more. Gosund has you covered for $9 Prime shipped when it comes to picking up a budget-friendly smart plug. Just know that it only supports Alexa and Assistant, no HomeKit compatibility in sight.

Belkin WeMo Mini Smart Plug features:

  • Control from anywhere. Plug in a WeMo Mini Smart Plug, download the free app, and control your lights and appliances from your phone and your voice through Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Home Kit. Only needs Wi-Fi. No hub or subscription required
  • Compact size. WeMo Mini features a sleek new form-factor that allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet
  • Schedule automatically. Never come home to a dark house. Schedule the fan to turn on before you arrive. Sync lamps and devices to sunrise, sunset, or pre-set times automatically

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$17/ea
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Smart Home belkin wemo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide