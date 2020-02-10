Score three WeMo HomeKit-enabled smart plugs for $17 each at Amazon

Amazon is offering the HomeKit-enabled WeMo Mini Smart Plug 3-pack for $51.75 shipped. For comparison, this 3-pack generally sells for up to $70, single plugs can go for up to $25, and this is essentially the best price that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re wanting to expand your smart home, these smart plugs do a great job of it. I have a portable space heater plugged into one of these and love that I can check on it when not at home to see if it’s on or off. Plus, through the WeMo app, you can schedule these plugs so that way things can turn on and off at certain times, which is great for when you head out of town. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Ditch the WeMo name and save big. This 2-pack of HomeKit-enabled smart plugs is $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll score Alexa and Assistant compatibility too, just like today’s lead deal.

However, losing out on HomeKit can save you even more. Gosund has you covered for $9 Prime shipped when it comes to picking up a budget-friendly smart plug. Just know that it only supports Alexa and Assistant, no HomeKit compatibility in sight.

Belkin WeMo Mini Smart Plug features:

Control from anywhere. Plug in a WeMo Mini Smart Plug, download the free app, and control your lights and appliances from your phone and your voice through Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Home Kit. Only needs Wi-Fi. No hub or subscription required

Compact size. WeMo Mini features a sleek new form-factor that allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet

Schedule automatically. Never come home to a dark house. Schedule the fan to turn on before you arrive. Sync lamps and devices to sunrise, sunset, or pre-set times automatically

