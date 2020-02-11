Revamp your home office with Ashley Furniture’s glass L-shaped Desk for $160.50

Amazon is offering the Ashley Furniture Baraga L-shaped Desk for $160.64 shipped. That’s close to $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen in over 10-months. This spacious desk features a modern style thanks to its use of glass and metal materials. The glass happens to be frosted, reducing visible smudges and therefore helps you keep up a clean appearance. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Boost efficiency at your new desk with Amazon’s Tablet Stand for $10. It’s comprised of aluminum and rubber, yielding a premium look and feel. It’s able to hold up to 11-pounds and comes with a 1-year warranty.

If you’re in need of a tablet, take a gander at Lenovo’s 10.1-inch offering for $150. This deal slashes 20% off, providing you with an affordable tablet that duals as an Alexa speaker thanks to the inclusion of a smart dock.

Ashley Furniture Baraga Desk features:

L Shaped Desk: This Desk Is Ultra Modern With Its Sleek, White Powdercoat Finish; Use It as a Computer Workstation and Stay Clear-Headed With the Beautiful Frosted Glass Top

Handsomely Crafted: Desk Is Made of Glass and Metal, With a Tempered Glass Tabletop

Modular Design: Whether You’re Left or Right-Handed, This Desk Has Versatile Setups to Ensure You Have the Appropriate Table Space Needed to Work

