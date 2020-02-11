Enjoy Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts at $27.50, an Amazon low

Amazon is offering Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts for $27.66 shipped with the discount applying at checkout. Normally around $41, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This is the perfect addition to any Harry Potter fan’s collection. This book is a “3-D masterpiece celebrating Harry Potter’s Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from New York Times best-selling pop-up engineer Matthew Reinhart.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition for $19.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This illustrated masterpiece is down from its regular rate of nearly $30 and is matching our previous mention. As an illustrated version of the Goblet of Fire, this book is bound to be a joy to read for all Potter fans. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Want to relive the original books? Just subscribe to Kindle Unlimited to enjoy classics like the Sorcerer’s Stone at no cost. However, these digital copies won’t be able to sit on your shelf and don’t offer the same experience when turning the page.

Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts:

Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts is an exhilarating, interactive guide to the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry. This book features spectacular pop-up re-creations of key locations inside and outside Hogwarts castle, and it opens flat to form a pop-up map of the castle and its grounds—including the Quidditch pitch, the Forbidden Forest, and beyond. In addition to large pops on each spread, numerous mini-pops bring to life beloved elements from the Harry Potter films, such as the Marauder’s Map and the Flying Ford Anglia. Each pop includes insightful text about Hogwarts as seen in the films, making for a must-have collectible for fans of the wizarding world.

