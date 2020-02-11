Today’s best Android game and apps deals are now up for the taking. We have highly-rated animated weather apps, all the free icon packs you could ever need, throwback RPGs, colorful platformers, shooting defense titles, and more. Every afternoon this is the place to find all of the most notable Android game and app deals of the day so you don’t have to rifle through the Google Play store yourself. Highlights include The Quest, Spirit Roots, YoWindow Weather – Unlimited, Buff Knight – Idle RPG Runner, Classic Sudoku PRO, and many more. You’ll find today’s complete list of discounted Android apps down below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We are still tracking very deep deals on the Moto One Action smartphone at $100 off as well as up to $200 off Pixel 4/XL from $599. That’s on top of today’s deal on Lenovo’s 10.1-inch Tablet at $150 (20% off) and Fossil’s Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatch at $219. But be sure to swing by our Android Guide for even more notable smartphone and tablet offers, among other things.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

YoWindow Weather :

YoWindow is a unique new weather app. The magic of YoWindow is a living landscape that reflects your actual weather. For instance, if it’s raining – it rains in YoWindow. The sunset and the sunrise in YoWindow happens at exactly the same time as in real life. But the great thing is you can scroll the time forward. Just swipe the screen and you will see how the weather is going to change throughout the day.

