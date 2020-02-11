Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $25, Resident Evil 2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. Still up at $60 via GameStop, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the latest entry in the series and the lowest total we can find. The franchise with a bazillion guns returns as players attempt to thwart the “fanatical calypso twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power.” Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including The Outer Worlds, Aladdin/Lion King Retro Editions, Resident Evil 2, Hunt: Showdown, The Division 2, Disney Afternoon Collection, Nioh, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- The Outer Worlds $26.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 2 on Xbox One/PS4 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Hunt: Showdown $34 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20)
- Friday The 13th Ultimate Slasher Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Microsoft Xbox One Far Cry franchise sale
- Microsoft Xbox One Resident Evil franchise sale
- Microsoft Xbox One Sonic franchise sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $5 (Reg. $15+)
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Clamshell $30 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis-style version
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Box $30 (Reg. $50)
- SNES-style version
- Or $19.50 digital on PS4
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $50 (Reg. $80+)
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Neighborville $18 (Reg. $40)
- Forager $20 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE video games
- Target Buy 2 Get 1 FREE video games
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $18 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince $15 (Reg. $30)
- God of War $5 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or 1 + 2 physical for $18
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Windjammers Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $20 ($45+ value)
