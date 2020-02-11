Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $25, Resident Evil 2 $20, more

- Feb. 11th 2020 9:35 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. Still up at $60 via GameStop, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the latest entry in the series and the lowest total we can find. The franchise with a bazillion guns returns as players attempt to thwart the “fanatical calypso twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power.” Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including The Outer Worlds, Aladdin/Lion King Retro Editions, Resident Evil 2, Hunt: Showdown, The Division 2, Disney Afternoon Collection, Nioh, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

Best Amazon Deals

