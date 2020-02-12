Xbox One S 1TB All Digital just hit its 2020 low at $140 shipped (Reg. $250)

Pro-Distributing (99.2% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition Console for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $250 at Microsoft, the Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at $171 right now with today’s deal being one of the best prices we have ever tracked. This offer is $20 under the previous 2020 low. As you’ll know from our hands-on unboxing video, this is the all-digital Xbox One that does not play discs and saves you a ton of cash because of it. With the next generation of Xbox gaming just around the corner, these digital machines make for ideal guest room consoles or to tie you over until you’re ready to drop some serious cash on Xbox Series X. More details below.

Considering how much you’re saving today and how integral your digital game library just became, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just got a whole lot more valuable. Starting from $15, Game Pass Ultimate will net you unlimited access to Microsoft’s growing library of streaming titles as well as all the usual Live Gold benefits like online play and deals.

Here’s today’s best Xbox game deals and Hyperkin’s Xbox 360-style Duke Controller at $20 off. You’ll also want to swing by our coverage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2, which is now available.

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital:

Go all digital with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and build a library of digital games that travels with you and is available in the cloud. Take your cloud saves on the go, and enjoy the ability to preorder and pre-install upcoming games so you’re ready to play the moment they launch. Expand your options with Xbox Game Pass, discovering and downloading over 100 great games (subscription sold separately)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!