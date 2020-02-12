Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry New Dawn $16, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $33.50, more

- Feb. 12th 2020 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Far Cry New Dawn on Xbox One for $15.99. Matched via Microsoft where the Deluxe version is also down at $19.99. Regularly up to $40 on the standard version and $50 for the deluxe, today’s deals are among the best prices we have tracked on the game and matching the Amazon all-time low. This one is a direct sequel to Far Cry 5 set in a colorful and massive post-apocalyptic world filled with online co-op opportunities. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Aladdin/Lion King, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Division 2, Team Sonic Racing, Borderlands 3, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

