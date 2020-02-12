In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Far Cry New Dawn on Xbox One for $15.99. Matched via Microsoft where the Deluxe version is also down at $19.99. Regularly up to $40 on the standard version and $50 for the deluxe, today’s deals are among the best prices we have tracked on the game and matching the Amazon all-time low. This one is a direct sequel to Far Cry 5 set in a colorful and massive post-apocalyptic world filled with online co-op opportunities. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Aladdin/Lion King, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Division 2, Team Sonic Racing, Borderlands 3, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $33.50 (Reg. $65+)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $25 (Reg. $80+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $80+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Clamshell $30 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis-style version
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Box $30 (Reg. $50)
- SNES-style version
- Or $19.50 digital on PS4
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $50 (Reg. $80+)
- The Outer Worlds $26.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 2 on Xbox One/PS4 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Hunt: Showdown $34 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20)
- Friday The 13th Ultimate Slasher Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Microsoft Xbox One Far Cry franchise sale
- Microsoft Xbox One Resident Evil franchise sale
- Microsoft Xbox One Sonic franchise sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $5 (Reg. $15+)
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Neighborville $18 (Reg. $40)
- Forager $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince $15 (Reg. $30)
- God of War $5 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Windjammers Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $20 ($45+ value)
