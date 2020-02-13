Panasonic’s wireless body trimmer drops to $40 today at Amazon (Reg. $60+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Panasonic Electric Body Groomer (ER-GK60-S) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $50, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. This model ships with three precision blade attachments including a sensitive option and two variable length combs as well as a V-Shape trimmer head to avoid irritation and cuts. The wet/dry shaver also ships with a charging station, which provides up to 40-minutes of cordless runtime, as well as a travel pouch. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it doesn’t include as many attachment options, a great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series (BG1026/60). It sells for half the price and provides much of the same feature set, although you will have to replace the batteries on this model. Rated 4+ stars.

Looking for a full-on shaver upgrade for 2020? Panasonic’s Arc5 Razor is back down to holiday pricing at $100 (Reg. up to $150) from Amazon right now.

Panasonic Electric Body Groomer:

Groom to perfection with this Panasonic men’s cordless body hair trimmer. Its water-resistant design lets you trim facial and body hair safely in the shower, and the protective blade prevents accidental cuts and irritation. This Panasonic men’s cordless body hair trimmer includes convenient attachments that help you clip hard-to-reach areas.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!