Perry Ellis President’s Day Sale takes extra 40% off your purchase from $13

- Feb. 13th 2020 4:02 pm ET

This weekend only, Perry Ellis is offering an extra 40% off your purchase during its President’s Day Sale. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to polish your wardrobe with deals on slacks, jeans, dress shirts, shoes, sweaters, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. Elevate your look this winter with the Hooded Overcoat that’s currently on sale for $60 and originally was priced at $200. This coat can easily be dressed up or down and it’s available in two color options. It comes with a removable hood and it has a houndstooth interior that adds a pop of style. Complete your look with the Slim Fit Check Washable Suit Pants that are also on sale for $83. Find the rest of our top picks from Perry Ellis below.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, the Levi’s President’s Day Sale offers an extra 50% off clearance and 40% off sitewide.

