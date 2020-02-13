Perry Ellis President’s Day Sale takes extra 40% off your purchase from $13

This weekend only, Perry Ellis is offering an extra 40% off your purchase during its President’s Day Sale. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to polish your wardrobe with deals on slacks, jeans, dress shirts, shoes, sweaters, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. Elevate your look this winter with the Hooded Overcoat that’s currently on sale for $60 and originally was priced at $200. This coat can easily be dressed up or down and it’s available in two color options. It comes with a removable hood and it has a houndstooth interior that adds a pop of style. Complete your look with the Slim Fit Check Washable Suit Pants that are also on sale for $83. Find the rest of our top picks from Perry Ellis below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Fit Medium Wash Denim Jeans $44 (Orig. $70)
- Tech Lightweight Puffer Jacket $40 (Orig. $125)
- Hooded Overcoat $60 (Orig. $200)
- Slim Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt $53 (Orig. $80)
- Slim Fit Performance Suit Jacket $150 (Orig. $225)
- Solid Quarter-Zip Sweater $50 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, the Levi’s President’s Day Sale offers an extra 50% off clearance and 40% off sitewide.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!