Sperry President’s Day Sale takes an extra 30% off over 450 styles + free shipping

- Feb. 13th 2020 1:40 pm ET

0

The Sperry President’s Day Sale takes an extra 30% off over 450 styles with promo code PRES30 at checkout. This is a great way to update your shoes for this season and you can find deals on boots, boat shoes, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Authentic Original Daytona Boat Shoes that are marked down to $49 and originally were priced at $95. These shoes are a classic and timeless option to wear for years to come. They look great with shorts or khakis alike and have a cushioned insole for added comfort. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Also, be sure to check out our guide to Sperry’s Anniversary Collection with an array of stylish options for this spring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Sperry

Sperry

About the Author