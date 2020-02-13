TOMS End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off boots, sneakers, slippers, more

Feb. 13th 2020

0

TOMS End of Season Sale starts now with up to 60% off select styles with promo code BYEWINTER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. The men’s Tan Suede Canvas Mid Carlo Sneakers are a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $37. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $70. This style is available in two color options and it has a rubber outsole with rigids to promote traction. It also has a cushioned insole for added comfort and can be styled with jeans or khakis alike. Find the rest of our top picks from TOMS below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

