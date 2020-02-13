TOMS End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off boots, sneakers, slippers, more

TOMS End of Season Sale starts now with up to 60% off select styles with promo code BYEWINTER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. The men’s Tan Suede Canvas Mid Carlo Sneakers are a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $37. For comparison, these sneakers were originally priced at $70. This style is available in two color options and it has a rubber outsole with rigids to promote traction. It also has a cushioned insole for added comfort and can be styled with jeans or khakis alike. Find the rest of our top picks from TOMS below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Charcoal Herringbone Classics $26 (Orig. $55)
- Drizzle Grey Felt Carlo Sneakers $26 (Orig. $55)
- Tan Suede Canvas Mid Carlo Sneaker $37 (Orig. $70)
- Brown Leather Hawthorne Boots $80 (Orig. $150)
- Tan Waxy Suede Porter Boots $80 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Honey Leather Leilani Booties $71 (Orig. $130)
- Desert Tan Mesa Boots $120 (Orig. $150)
- Natural Sweater Knit Slippers $35 (Orig. $55)
- Rose Glow Iridescent Classics $26 (Orig. $55)
- Taupe Gray Kelsey Booties $56 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
