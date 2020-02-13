Get comfy under this 20-lb. weighted Gravity Blanket at $160 (Reg. up to $250)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Gravity Blanket (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering its 20-pound Weighted Blanket for $160 shipped. Regularly $250, this one dropped to $199 during the Black Friday deal season last year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for individuals with high stress and anxiety, they are also great for just getting some rest and relaxation for anyone. This is a 20-pound weighted blanket that measures out at 48 by 72-inches. The machine-washable exterior duvet is made of “super soft micro-fleece” while the interior blanket is constructed from “cotton and fine-grade glass beads.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This 3-piece Thirdream Weighted Blanket set is a solid alternative to today’s lead deal that will accomodate all four seasons of the year. Selling for under $49, it comes with a 15-pound weighted blanket as well as an “ice silk cover” for the cooler months. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers.

For more ideas, go check out the new throw blankets and robes found in the Pottery Barn Valentine’s Day Guide.

Gravity Blanket Weighted Blanket:

Suffering from poor sleep? Gravity is a premium-grade weighted blanket that uses light weight on the body to help improve sleep quality.

WEIGHTS: Available in 15, 20, and 25lb options; we recommend selecting the one that’s about 10% of your body weight. Do not simply choose the heaviest option! You want one that’s closet to 10% of your own body weight.

SIZE: Gravity is sized 72” x 48”, providing a grounding experience for ONE USER at a time. We designed it in this throw blanket size to allow the weight to be evenly distributed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!