Get comfy under this 20-lb. weighted Gravity Blanket at $160 (Reg. up to $250)

- Feb. 13th 2020 9:17 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $200+ $160
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Gravity Blanket (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering its 20-pound Weighted Blanket for $160 shipped. Regularly $250, this one dropped to $199 during the Black Friday deal season last year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for individuals with high stress and anxiety, they are also great for just getting some rest and relaxation for anyone. This is a 20-pound weighted blanket that measures out at 48 by 72-inches. The machine-washable exterior duvet is made of “super soft micro-fleece” while the interior blanket is constructed from “cotton and fine-grade glass beads.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This 3-piece Thirdream Weighted Blanket set is a solid alternative to today’s lead deal that will accomodate all four seasons of the year. Selling for under $49, it comes with a 15-pound weighted blanket as well as an “ice silk cover” for the cooler months. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers.

For more ideas, go check out the new throw blankets and robes found in the Pottery Barn Valentine’s Day Guide.

Gravity Blanket Weighted Blanket:

  • Suffering from poor sleep? Gravity is a premium-grade weighted blanket that uses light weight on the body to help improve sleep quality.
  • WEIGHTS: Available in 15, 20, and 25lb options; we recommend selecting the one that’s about 10% of your body weight. Do not simply choose the heaviest option! You want one that’s closet to 10% of your own body weight.
  • SIZE: Gravity is sized 72” x 48”, providing a grounding experience for ONE USER at a time. We designed it in this throw blanket size to allow the weight to be evenly distributed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $200+ $160
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Gravity Blankets

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard