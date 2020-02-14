Vineyard Vine’s Long Weekend Sale takes a rare 25% off sitewide

- Feb. 14th 2020 1:19 pm ET

0

Vineyard Vines Long Weekend Sale offers 25% off sitewide with promo code WKND at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. For men, the Saltwater Half-Zip Pullover is on sale for $63 and originally was priced at $99. This pullover can be worn year-round and looks great layered too. You can choose from an array of color options and I love that the collar has a contrasting detail. Best of all, it features moisture-wicking fabric and four-way stretch for added comfort throughout the day. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or check out our Fashion Guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines

About the Author