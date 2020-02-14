Vineyard Vine’s Long Weekend Sale takes a rare 25% off sitewide

Vineyard Vines Long Weekend Sale offers 25% off sitewide with promo code WKND at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. For men, the Saltwater Half-Zip Pullover is on sale for $63 and originally was priced at $99. This pullover can be worn year-round and looks great layered too. You can choose from an array of color options and I love that the collar has a contrasting detail. Best of all, it features moisture-wicking fabric and four-way stretch for added comfort throughout the day. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or check out our Fashion Guide for additional sales today.

