adidas President’s Day Sale offers up to extra 40% off: Ultraboosts, more

- Feb. 17th 2020 10:38 am ET

0

The adidas President’s Day Sale offers an extra 40% off sale items for Creative Club Members (free to sign up) or an extra 30% off for non-members. Just use code ADIEXTRA at checkout. Inside this sale you can find Ultraboost sneakers, NMD_R1 shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Ultraboost 19 Shoes that are marked down from $76. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. These popular shoes are have a 360 flexible base that promotes a natural stride and a breathable knit to help keep you comfortable. It also has dual-density boosting cushioning that promotes a springy step as well as support. With over 2,000 reviews from adidas customers, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Better yet? They’re available in a women’s version for $65 and come in an array of color options. Find the rest of our top picks from the adidas President’s Day Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Adidas

Adidas

About the Author