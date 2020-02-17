adidas President’s Day Sale offers up to extra 40% off: Ultraboosts, more

The adidas President’s Day Sale offers an extra 40% off sale items for Creative Club Members (free to sign up) or an extra 30% off for non-members. Just use code ADIEXTRA at checkout. Inside this sale you can find Ultraboost sneakers, NMD_R1 shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Ultraboost 19 Shoes that are marked down from $76. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. These popular shoes are have a 360 flexible base that promotes a natural stride and a breathable knit to help keep you comfortable. It also has dual-density boosting cushioning that promotes a springy step as well as support. With over 2,000 reviews from adidas customers, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Better yet? They’re available in a women’s version for $65 and come in an array of color options. Find the rest of our top picks from the adidas President’s Day Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ultraboost 19 Shoes $76 (Orig. $180)
- Pulseboost HD Shoes $50 (Orig. $140)
- Solarboost 19 Shoes $48 (Orig. $160)
- Solar Drive 19 Shoes $36 (Orig. $120)
- Stan Smith Shoes $38 (Orig. $80)
Our top picks for women include:
- NMD_R1 Shoes $62 (Orig. $130)
- Ultraboost 19 Shoes $65 (Orig. $180)
- Believe This Solid Tights $23 (Orig. $55)
- Superstar Shoes $36 (Orig. $85)
- Pulseboost HD Shoes $42 (Orig. $140)
