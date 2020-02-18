Bundle GoPro HERO7 with a $50 GC, travel kit, and more for $330 ($460 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera bundled with the official Travel Kit, a shooting grip, and a $50 gift card for $329.99 shipped. While the camera goes for $330 usually, there’s plenty of extra value here. When adding up the price of everything included in today’s bundle, you’re looking at $80 worth of accessories on top of the Best Buy credit and action camera. That saves you 30% compared to buying separately and is one of the best offers to date. HERO7 Black is headlined by 4K recording, a waterproof design and the brand’s HyperSmooth image stabilization. On the back, you’ll also find a touchscreen for editing settings or reviewing footage. Rated 4.7/5 stars from just over 2,900 customers.

Included in the featured bundle, you’re also getting the shooting grip as well as the Travel Kit which has a carrying case, HERO7 cover, and a tripod. A perfect way to complete the package would be to grab an extra battery in order to extend shooting sessions. An official one paired with a charging dock will run you $38 at Amazon.

Or you could just grab this best-selling accessory bundle instead for $24 and be covered for a wide range of filming opportunities. This will amplify your ability to record with a wide range of mounts, harnesses, and more.

GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera features:

Film underwater scenes in 4K with this 12-megapixel GoPro HERO7 action camera. Its HyperSmooth stabilization feature lets you capture shake-free videos, and it withstands submersion up to 33 feet without a waterproof case. Stream captured videos from this rugged GoPro HERO7 action camera on Facebook Live via the companion app.

