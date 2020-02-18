Apple’s iPhone XS with 512GB of storage gets price drop to $600 (Orig. $1,349)

Sprint offers iPhone XS with 512GB worth of storage for $599.99 shipped. Just be sure to check the ‘pay in full’ option on the item listing. As a comparison, Best Buy still charges the original $1,349 price but we’ve seen it around $1,000 in the past. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date and beats our previous 64GB mention by $50. iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR support, dual 12 and 7MP cameras, and support for Face ID. Despite newer devices recently hitting the market, this is a solid buy at today’s discounted price.

Put your savings to good use and pick up a new clear case. This option from $6 has stellar ratings at Amazon and is sure to still show off your device’s coloring while providing enough protection from bumps or bruises. If you’re looking for an official case from Apple, we detailed a notable sale this morning with iPhone XS cases on sale starting at $20.

For all things Apple, make sure you jump over to our constantly updating guide for the latest price drops on Macs, iPad, accessories, and more.

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness.¹ Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.² And iOS 12—the most advanced mobile operating system—with powerful new tools that make iPhone more personal than ever.

