Illuminate your yard with this motion-sensing LED spotlight for just $10

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA Motion Sensing Spotlight for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code 2NQC8TIN at checkout. Down 50% from its regular rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Featuring a built-in motion sensor, this LED light is perfect for keeping your home illuminated when the sun goes down. It’s battery-powered, meaning that it doesn’t require any plugs or wires to function. Plus, the LED outputs 300 lumens of light, which is plenty bright to see what’s going on in the dark. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving around $10 here, be sure to grab this 4-pack of D batteries for around $6.50 Prime shipped. Each light requires four batteries, so this is the perfect way to spend a bit of your savings.

Now, if you’re wanting to mount these lights without screws, then we have the solution for you. This heavy-duty outdoor adhesive is perfect for the job and comes in at under $5 Prime shipped, making mounting a super simple task.

VAVA Motion Sensing Spotlight features:

300 Lumen Ultrasensitive Sensor: Japan-made sensor detects motion within a 120° angle and up to 33 ft / 10 m; Motion Sensor turns LED spotlight on and off automatically, giving you bright light wherever you need it, illuminates the source with a uniformly distributed light beam.

IP65 Waterproofing for Outdoor Usage: Perfect outdoor lighting in any climate from -4 °F / -20 °C up to 122 °F / 50 °C, A weatherproof design for durability and reliable function.

Fully Adjustable Orientation: Lifts up to 120° vertically and revolves up to 360° horizontally to spotlight where action takes place, Freely adjust according to your house design.

