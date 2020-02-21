Jos. A. Bank Clearance Event takes up to 75% off suits, dress shirts, more

Jos. A. Bank Clearance Event takes up to 75% off original prices with deals from just $20. Prices are as marked. This is a wonderful sale to polish your wardrobe with deals on suits, slacks, dress shirts, shoes, and more. Bank Account Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Cole Haan Walston Oxford Shoes that are marked down to $82 and originally were priced at $150. These shoes pair nicely with jeans or slacks alike and come in two versatile color options. Its details add a luxurious touch to any outfit and they have a cushioned insole for added comfort. They’re also made of genuine leather, that will look better with age. Find the rest of our top picks from Jos. A. Bank below.

Our top picks for men include:

