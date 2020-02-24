Score the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide at $18 on Amazon (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide at $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deals is the lowest price we have tracked yet. This is a pre-order that releases on April 9 (a couple weeks after the game). For added peace of mind, you will be charged the lowest price it drops to between the time of purchase and the release date anyway. Featuring over 430-pages, this is the ultimate travel guide to your new Animal Crossing island getaway. With loads of “stunning photography” and information to acclimatize gamers, it is filled with great ideas for your island as well as a bonus Animal Crossing-Themed bookmark. Ratings are thin on this new pre-order but Future Press’ other gaming books receive solid reviews. More details below.

If the featured book offer isn’t exciting you, celebrate the upcoming release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with this officially licensed decal/sticker set from $7. Or just score this adorable Timmy the Convenience Store Clerk plushy for under $13.

Just after Nintendo unveiled the special edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch, we caught a closer look in the official unboxing video. The big N also hosted an Animal Crossing-focused Direct event recently where it detailed loads of new features, but if you’re looking for a PC alternative, check out Hokko Life. And be sure to swing by our games/apps roundup for some early pre-order deals on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Guide:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes you to a deserted island and lets you craft it into your own personal paradise inhabited by a unique, character-filled community. This premium book is both the perfect guide for getting the most out of island life, and the ultimate reference for anyone who insists on having it all. Fans of Animal Crossing will be delighted with the high-quality bookmarks we’ve included – one side features beautiful character artwork, and the other is filled with useful info.

