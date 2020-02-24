Eddie Bauer offers extra 50% off all clearance items with deals from $13

- Feb. 24th 2020 10:50 am ET

0

Eddie Bauer is offering an extra 50% off all clearance items with code LEAP at checkout. Inside this sale you can find great deals on outerwear, t-shirts, shorts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Eddie’s Favorite Thermal Henley Shirt is a no-brainer at just $13. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $55. You can choose from several color options and it can be worn year-round. It pairs well with joggers, jeans, shorts, khakis, and more. Plus, you can easily layer during cold weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 450 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

