J.Crew updates your look with up to 40% off wear now styles from just $12

- Feb. 24th 2020 12:46 pm ET

For a limited time only, J.Crew takes up to 40% off wear now styles including jeans, dress shirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Essential Crewneck T-Shirt that’s marked down to just $12 and originally was priced at $20. This shirt will be a go-to in your wardrobe and you can wear it year-round. The t-shirt comes in several color options and is lightweight, which is great for spring and summer weather. Also, be sure to pair this t-shirt with the 484 Slim-Fit Rigid Jeans that are marked down to $80 and originally were priced at $128. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

