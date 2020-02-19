Remember those Tiger LCD handhelds from the ’90s? Well, they’re making a major comeback this year if Hasbro has anything to say about it. These retro handheld consoles play a single game might seem incredibly rudimentary on the software side of things, but with colorful artwork and that vintage ’90s design are sure to make for some sweet gaming collectibles when they re-launch later this fall. Head below for more details.

Tiger Electronics — a company that merged with Hasbro in the late ’90s — is best known for its simplistic handheld gaming systems. The units, much like today’s re-launched versions, feature a colorful plastic shell housing a basic LCD display where all the action plays out. And by action, we mean the most basic monochromatic graphics you can imagine (or remember) sitting on top of a static image.

Tiger LCD handhelds are back!

While the company did eventually make iterations with a cartridge-based system as well as a series of wrist games, the newly announced Tiger LCD handhelds carry a single game each and come in a familiar form-factor. Each of the colorful machines features vibrant artwork representing the game it carries as well as on-board controls, the previously described rudimentary visuals, and run on a pair of not-included AA batteries.

There’s no fancy Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections here. They are essentially identical to the original models in almost every way. “The design and technology were created with the original handheld game unit in mind,” according to what Hasbro told The Verge.

X-Men, Transformers and Sonic too:

The initial run of re-releases will feature The Little Mermaid, Transformers: Generation 2, X-Men Project X, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with what sounds like more to come. GameStop appears to be the only retail carrying pre-orders on all four of the new Tiger LCD handhelds. Each of which will run you $14.99 and are reportedly releasing “this fall.”

9to5Toys’ Take:

Again, these certainly aren’t the kinds of handhelds anyone really wants to play these days. But with the retro vibes on 10 here, they will certainly make for some amazing collectibles in the game room. It is easy to imagine retro-heads out to collect them all, but again it’s hard to say how extensive the new collection will become. Much like the Pac-Man Tamagotchi before it, gamers love their nostalgia and these new Tiger LCD handhelds are sure to fit the bill for some. Considering how pricey the originals can be on eBay, the price tag will certainly help the cause as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!