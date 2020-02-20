The amazing CELESTE platformer drops to $7 on Switch (Reg. $20) + more from $3

Nintendo has been quite aggressive over the last week or so with its publisher sales via the eShop. Now is a great time to stock up on Ubisoft, Blizzard, and Capcom titles, as well as Sonic games from $4. While our last roundup featured a number of more compact experiences and a series of JRPGs, we are back again today with a stellar lineup of deals. You’ll find all of our top picks down below the fold but the clear standout today is CELESTE at $6.79. The regularly $20 title is about as much of an indie gem as it gets. Featuring hundreds of hand-crafted stages, this is a narrative-driven single player action game with accessible controls that are tough to master. The near-instant respawns are a thing of beauty too. Head below for everything.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

CELESTE:

Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges in this super-tight platformer, as you help Madeline survive her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain! Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall.

