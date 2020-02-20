Fortnite has announced the latest chapter as part of season two, introducing a new theme focused around secret agents. New top-secret hideouts can be found throughout the map, alongside stealthy gameplay features, and various secret passages. Chapter two looks to expand the map with fresh locales sure to make your next round of battle royale a bit spicier. Oh, and there are some serious Deadpool vibes as well. For full details and a look at the latest trailer from Fortnite, hit the jump.

Fortnite unveils Chapter two, Season two

After a number hiccups over the holiday season and months that followed, Fortnite is finally ready to move on to season two of its second chapter. In fact, so many bumps along the way resulted in the longest chapter to date for the popular battle royale game. Per the description, you can expect a heavy dose of spy-grade action this time around:

The Island has been taken over by covert operatives – members of Ghost and Shadow. Will you join the fight? Suit up, it’s time to infiltrate, extract information and take back the Island.

The trailer above details a clear spy theme for season two, delivering a variety of new covert operative characters and a new human-cat hybrid that goes by the name of Meowscles. Various fresh skins are also making their first appearance.

Upon logging in for the first time, gamers will be asked to choose between either Ghost or Shadow teams and complete various missions. If you complete all of the in-game tasks, you’ll receive 1,500 in return.

More Choices. New Bonuses. 1,500 V-Bucks Back. Get the Chapter 2 – Season 2 Battle Pass to unlock the Hideout and earn over 100 new rewards including Outfits with bonus styles, Emotes, Wraps and more! Still only 950 V-Bucks.

Some of the new locales and hideouts include a large luxury yacht and oil rig out in the water. There’s also a new volcano hideout, agency headquarters, and an island mansion as locations of interest. Given that there have been four months since the last update, it’s nice to see the map get a refresh as it’s grown rather predictable in the time since.

Season two is slated to get 10-weeks of gameplay through the end of April. Given how long the last one went, this is will be a refreshing change, assuming that everything goes to plan. The Battle Pass for season two will equate to 950 V-Bucks, or around $10.

Full details on the latest changes and advancements to Fortnite can be found on this page.

