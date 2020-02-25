Amazon’s #1 best-selling meat thermometer hits a new low of $23 Prime shipped

i-Tronics (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer (TP-07) for $22.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $30 going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Spring and summer are on their way, which means the return of outdoor BBQ’s and grilling are almost here. There’s nothing better than a nice steak or juicy burger, both of which can be easily ruined by overcooking. This thermometer allows you to monitor temperatures from up to 300-feet away, which ensures that you’ll always know exactly when dinner is ready. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

Ditch the wireless design when you grab this digital meat thermometer. While it can’t be monitors from hundreds of feet away, you can easily check the temperature of your dinner without lifting the grill lid or opening the oven. At $8 Prime shipped, it’s easy to recommend this highly-rated alternative.

However, if you are on a tighter budget, Rubbermaid has you covered. This analog meat thermometer can be yours for just around $6 Prime shipped. While it’s not wireless, and you do have to open the grill or oven to check it, there’s nothing like an old-fashioned analog thermometer to know exactly when it’s time to eat.

ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer features:

BBQ thermometer has 3 different backlight colors to provide a visual indication on how close your meat is to being cooked to perfection

Wireless digital kitchen thermometer has a range of up to 300 feet, easily monitor your food in your living room or even longer distances like your backyard

Wireless Food Cooking thermometer is programmed with preset temperatures for various doneness levels recommended by USDA

