Cole Haan’s updating your shoes with up to 60% off dress shoes, boots, more

Cole Haan is offering up to 60% off select styles of boots, loafers, dress shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The 2.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots are on sale for $200, which is $120 off the original rate. These boots are timeless and classic to wear year-round. This style looks great with jeans or khakis alike and the waterproof exterior is great for the upcoming spring weather. Its cushioned insole promotes comfort as well as the interior features sweat-wicking material. They’re available in five color options and rated 4.7/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 2.ZERØGRAND Lined Laser Wingtip Oxford $210 (Orig. $300)
- OriginalGrand Venetian Loafer $100 (Orig. $150)
- Wagner Grand Chelsea Boot $180 (Orig. $300)
- ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot $130 (Orig. $250)
- 2.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots $200 (Orig. $320)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- ZERØGRAND Explore Hiker Boot $120 (Orig. $280)
- Anisha Open Toe Booties $90 (Orig. $180)
- Ferd Booties $90 (Orig. $180)
- Elysse Booties $150 (Orig. $280)
- Jayne Booties $80 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
