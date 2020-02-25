WD_Black 8TB D10 Game Drive adds 200-games to your collection: $170 ($30 off)

Amazon is currently offering the WD_Black 8TB D10 External Game Drive for $169.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer matches our previous mention, is only one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and returns the price to its Amazon all-time low. Geared towards gamers, this desktop hard drive is a great way to expand your storage pool to keep up with your ever expanding collection of digital titles. It is compatible with PS4, PC, and Xbox One and provides room for up to 200 or so games. There’s a USB 3.0 interface for quick transfers, as well. With 100 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. For a better idea of what to expect, we also previously took a hands-on look at the Xbox P10 version.

Score the same gaming emphasis but without the desktop form-factor by bringing home the WD Black 5TB P10 Portable Game Drive for $115 instead. You’ll be getting notably less storage, but adding this to your setup will still allow for adding around 125 new titles.

For more discounted Western Digital storage, the brand’s 5TB My Passport Ultra is on sale for $120. Or you could go all-in on a home backup setup by picking up WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS at an all-time low of $270.

WD_Black 8TB D10 External Game Drive features:

With the WD_BLACK™ D10 Game Drive’s 8TB of added storage, there’s no need to waste time clearing room on your console or PC for new games—now you can keep your old favorites intact as you grow your library. Capturing and collecting your most memorable in-game moments is even easier with the extra storage capacity, so you can relive and share your greatest gameplay recordings with the world.

