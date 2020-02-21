WD’s 5TB My Passport Ultra packs a metal build + USB-C at $120 ($40 off), more

Amazon offers the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive for Mac at $119.99 shipped. Down from $160, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention for the Amazon low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. For comparison, other 5TB drives with USB-C connectivity sell for $150 at Amazon. Encased in a metal enclosure, WD’s My Passport Ultra packs USB-C connectivity which gets you upwards of 5Gb/s transfer speeds. It’s a fantastic option to add to your everyday carry if having a sleek and speedy drive is high on your list. You’ll find that this drive carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 780 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Newegg is offering the WD My Book 10TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped when code EMCDFFG38 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $190 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you $30 and matches our previous mentions on this model specifically, as well as 10TB desktop drives overall. It’s a notable option for Time Machine backups or media storage thanks to a whopping 10TB of space. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,200 customers.

Need something a little more durable to take on your travels? LaCie’s Rugged 500GB Portable USB-C SSD has dropped to an Amazon low at $130, scoring you a savings of $50 in the process.

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra for Mac features:

Equipped with USB-C technology, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive offers an easy way to expand your storage. Its modern metal design complements your Mac, and out of the box, It’s formatted for macOS and time Machine compatibility. Fusing modern anodized metal and textures, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive matches your personal style and the latest Mac computers.

