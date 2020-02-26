Allen Edmonds, Johnston & Murphy, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

- Feb. 26th 2020 12:15 pm ET

The Hautelook Men’s Dress Shoe Event takes up to 60% off Allen Edmonds, Johnston & Murphy, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Elevate your look with the Johnston & Murphy Halford Derby Dress Shoes. Originally priced at $169, however during the sale you can find them for $120. These shoes are a great option for work with slacks or paired with jeans during weekend outings. They also feature a classic dark brown leather that’s timeless to wear for years to come and are very versatile. Best of all, a contoured footbed was designed to promote comfort throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

