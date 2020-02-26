Add carbon monoxide alarms to your home with this 3-pack at $20 each (30% off)

Today only, Woot via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Kidde Nighthawk Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Battery Backup (KN-COPP-3) for $59.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. normally around $28 each, the lowest price that we’ve seen these carbon monoxide detectors go for is $21.50 each. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked at $20 each. Most older homes only have smoke detectors, and won’t be able to check for possible carbon monoxide. These detectors plug into your home’s electrical system, and have batteries for backup should something happen at home. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re buffing your home safety with the use of carbon monoxide detectors, ensure that you’re protected from a fire with an extinguisher. This model is under $20 Prime shipped at Amazon and is slim enough to fit in just about any cabinet or closet.

Ditch the plug-in design of today’s lead deal for this Kidde Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector at $25 Prime shipped. You’re just getting a single detector here, and not three, so do keep that in mind.

Kidde Nighthawk Carbon Monoxide Alarm features:

Peak Level Button – Displays the peak CO level recorded by the alarm since it was last reset or unplugged

Test Button Functions – Tests the unit for proper operation and resets the Carbon Monoxide alarm

LED Operation – Blinking dot in lower right corner of display denotes normal operation

Ten years after the initial power up, this alarm will “beep” two times every 30 seconds to indicate that it is time to replace the alarm.

