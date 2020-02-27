GAP’s Pre-Spring Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your order

GAP is currently offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your order with code SHOP at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, update your lightweight jackets for this spring with the Nylon Coach Style. Originally priced at $98, however during the sale you can find it for $63. This jacket is available in three color options and will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. It’s also made of 100% recycled material and features waterproof fabric, which is great for spring weather. Score even more deals from GAP by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nylon Coach Jacket $63 (Orig. $98)
- Wearlight Straight Jeans $56 (Orig. $70)
- Stretch Poplin Shirt $21 (Orig. $50)
- Vintage Logo Joggers $18 (Orig. $40)
- Easy Taper Jeans $36 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Denim Western Shirt is another standout and it’s currently on sale for $41. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $60. A denim shirt will become a staple in your wardrobe because it’s versatile to wear with jeans, leggings, dresses, swimsuits, and much more.
Our top picks for women include:
- Trusleep Modal Joggers $22 (Orig. $45)
- Denim Western Shirt $41 (Orig. $60)
- Drapey Crop Utility Jacket $69 (Orig. $98)
- Mid Rise Destructed Skinny Jeans $64 (Orig. $80)
- Eyelet Tie-Belt Dress $51 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
