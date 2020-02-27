GAP’s Pre-Spring Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your order

- Feb. 27th 2020 9:47 am ET

0

GAP is currently offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your order with code SHOP at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, update your lightweight jackets for this spring with the Nylon Coach Style. Originally priced at $98, however during the sale you can find it for $63. This jacket is available in three color options and will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. It’s also made of 100% recycled material and features waterproof fabric, which is great for spring weather. Score even more deals from GAP by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Denim Western Shirt is another standout and it’s currently on sale for $41. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $60. A denim shirt will become a staple in your wardrobe because it’s versatile to wear with jeans, leggings, dresses, swimsuits, and much more.

Our top picks for women include:

