House of Marley is launching an all-new set of truly wireless earphones dubbed the Redemption ANC. These Bluetooth earbuds have quite a few awesome features, including active noise cancellation, USB-C, 20-hours of battery life, and more. If you’re not a huge fan of Apple’s AirPods Pro in either the design or function aspect, these headphones will be a great alternative.

House of Marley launches Redemption ANC headphones

The Redemption ANC headphones from House of Marley have quite a few features that many other truly wireless earbuds just don’t have. You’ll find that these earbuds are crafted with sustainable materials, features active noise cancellation (alongside an ambient mode), up to 20-hours of battery life with ANC on, are sweatproof (IPX4), and more.

The big feature here is that they’re USB-C with Quick-charge technology which provides 2-hours of playback with just 15-minutes of being plugged in. This can be crucial to get through the day, especially if you realize that the headphones are almost dead before heading out of the house.

Touch controls make navigating these headphones super simple

Redemption ANC from House of Marley includes touch controls that let you play/pause your music, change the track, take calls, and more. This means that you can easily navigate your music and accept calls without having to even pull your smartphone out of your pocket or purse.

House of Marley Redemption ANC features:

Materials: Bamboo, natural REGRINDTM wood fiber composite and REGRINDTM recycled silicone

5-hour battery life, up to 20 hours total with ANC on (even longer with ANC off – up to 7-hour onboard battery life and 28 hours total with case)

Active noise cancellation with ambient mode feature

IPX4 rating for sweat-proof and weather-resistant design.

Four microphone technology with stereo voice clear communications

USB-C quick charge technology (15 minutes = 2 hours playtime)

Touch controls easily play, pause, or change music, take calls and more.

Bluetooth/®/5.0

Active noise cancellation blocks out the world around you

The main feature of these headphones is that they provide true active noise cancellation. The passive seal is combined with House of Marley’s “lading” active noise cancelation technology, which ensures that you won’t hear a thing that goes on around you. However, you can triple-tap the earbuds to switch into the ambient mode, allowing you to hear your surroundings. Ambient mode is great for when you’re on the road, at an airport waiting for your ticket to be called, or just want to enjoy your tunes and hear the world around you.

House of Marley Redemption ANC pricing and availability

House of Marley’s Redemption ANC Truly Wireless Headphones are available for $199.99 at Amazon (though sold out currently), direct, and select other retailers nationwide. Shipping has already begun for these earbuds.

