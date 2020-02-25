SOL Republic is updating its in-ear truly wireless earbuds with several new features. The SOL Republic Amps Air + are active noise canceling truly wireless headphones with 24-hours of battery life, and a slimmer, more pocket-friendly case when compared to its predecessor. There’s an IR sensor technology here that allows for auto play/pause when removed and re-inserted to your ear, as well, which is something that only Apple has seemed to get right in recent memory. At $199.99, can SOL Republic’s Amps Air + penetrate the already-saturated truly wireless headphone market?

Step aside AirPods Pro, SOL Republic Amps Air + is here

With the SOL Republic Amps Air +, the company took the next logical step in headphone development: they’re active noise canceling. It seems that once Apple brought this feature to mainstream audiences with AirPods Pro, just about every manufacturer has fallen in line. SOL Republic is just the latest to do this, with House of Marley and AUKEY having just released their AirPods Pro competitors.

“We’ve paid close attention to sound and comfort for the Amps Air +,” states Director of Product Development for SOL REPUBLIC, Josh Poulsen. “The ergonomic design contributes to a more secure fit for additional noise isolating support while lending itself to be better suited for an active lifestyle. With both active noise cancellation and ambient mode features, the sound experience is customizable to allow for environmental awareness when desired – offering total wireless freedom”

However, SOL Republic’s Amps Air + have quite a few features that other headphones just can’t muster. You’ll find up to 24-hours of battery life (with active noise canceling turned off), ergonomic design that doesn’t stick out when being worn, IPX4 sweat resistance and special IR-backed technology that really helps these headphones to stand out.

Infrared sensors play and pause the music with you

There are built-in infrared sensors in the SOL Republic Amps Air + that will pause the music when you remove a bud from your ear, as well as play when you re-insert it again. This is something that most companies just can’t get right, outside of Apple, of course. Plus, SOL Republic built tap controls on each earbud to allow for simple play/pause, track controls, and active noise canceling control should you need it.

SOL Republic Amps Air + pricing and availability

The SOL Republic Amps Air + will run you $199.99 at Amazon and direct. This comes in at $50 below Apple’s lofty price and makes the Amps Air + a great choice for someone looking to pick up a pair of USB-C truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation.

