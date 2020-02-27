Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi Bundle + $100 Gift Card at $300 ($600 value), more

Dell is now offering the Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle with a $100 gift card for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this bundle is now marked down to $300 at Microsoft and Amazon, among other places, but you certainly won’t get the extra $100 Dell gift card with those options. Today’s deal is easily one of the better prices we have tracked on this bundle and as much as $300 in savings. You can use the Dell gift card towards games or even Xbox gift cards. This bundle includes Jedi Fallen Order and everything else you’ll need to get going with your new Xbox One X setup. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find even more details below.

While Xbox Series X is just around the corner now, today’s deal is just to deep to ignore. Microsoft just recently unveiled some new specs for its upcoming home console just before CDPR announced Cyberpunk 2077 will be updated for Series X at no additional cost.

We also spotted Microsoft’s official Xbox One Headset down at $15 and Amazon is still offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs for $25 (Reg. $45). The March Games with Gold freebies have now been unveiled and you’ll find even more Xbox console deals below:

With 40% more power than any other console, experience immersive true 4K gaming. Games play better on Xbox One X. The 8-core Custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions to your gaming. Excellent GDDR5 graphic memory adds speed and power to game performance to enable bigger worlds, further horizons, and quicker load times. A 6 Teraflop GPU enables 4K environments and characters to become more realistic than ever, with more detail and smoother animations.