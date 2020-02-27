Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi Bundle + $100 Gift Card at $300 ($600 value), more

- Feb. 27th 2020 12:12 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $600 $300
0

Dell is now offering the Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle with a $100 gift card for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this bundle is now marked down to $300 at Microsoft and Amazon, among other places, but you certainly won’t get the extra $100 Dell gift card with those options. Today’s deal is easily one of the better prices we have tracked on this bundle and as much as $300 in savings. You can use the Dell gift card towards games or even Xbox gift cards. This bundle includes Jedi Fallen Order and everything else you’ll need to get going with your new Xbox One X setup. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find even more details below.

While Xbox Series X is just around the corner now, today’s deal is just to deep to ignore. Microsoft just recently unveiled some new specs for its upcoming home console just before CDPR announced Cyberpunk 2077 will be updated for Series X at no additional cost.

We also spotted Microsoft’s official Xbox One Headset down at $15 and Amazon is still offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs for $25 (Reg. $45). The March Games with Gold freebies have now been unveiled and you’ll find even more Xbox console deals below:

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle:

With 40% more power than any other console, experience immersive true 4K gaming. Games play better on Xbox One X. The 8-core Custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions to your gaming. Excellent GDDR5 graphic memory adds speed and power to game performance to enable bigger worlds, further horizons, and quicker load times. A 6 Teraflop GPU enables 4K environments and characters to become more realistic than ever, with more detail and smoother animations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $600 $300
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Microsoft

Microsoft
Dell

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard