Microsoft has now unveiled the March Games with Gold freebies. Next month will see Microsoft showcase four titles, all of which are available to download for free for Xbox Live Gold members. That includes both the legacy Live Gold and those who have converted to the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. These freebies are a great way to add titles to your library you might have forgotten about or just weren’t sure enough about to drop $60 on. March’s titles include the compete season of Batman: The Enemy Within from Telltale and Shantae: Half-Genie Hero on Xbox One as well as a pair of backwards compatible Xbox 360 games. Head below the fold for all the details.

March Games with Gold freebies

Unlike the PS Plus monthly free game library, some of Microsoft’s March Games with Gold freebies are timed and aren’t available for the entire month. Batman: The Enemy Within—The Complete Season is the exception here and will be available to download for Live Gold members from March 1 to March 31, 2020. Playing as both Batman and Bruce Wayne, next month’s free Complete Season download includes all five episodes.

Beyond that, the other three games here will be available for a limited time throughout the month of March, as usual:

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (Reg. $20): Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 (Reg. $40): Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Sonic Generations (Reg. $20): Available March 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

For more information on the differences between Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate, plus how to convert your account over in the most affordable way possible, visit our explainer post right here. Outside of the March Games with Gold freebies, Amazon is actually still discounting 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions at $25, down from the regular $45. Don’t get stuck having to pay full price for an extension because you left it until the last minute.

In other Xbox news, Microsoft unveiled loads of new features and specs on Xbox Series X yesterday. The new Smart Delivery system will automatically put the best possible version of cross generation games in front of you, and CDPR has already stated that Xbox Series X upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 will be free. Tired of console gaming entirely? Forget Xbox Series X and check out the new NZXT H1 instead.

More Details from Microsoft:

March Games with Gold freebies: Four great games are on the way for Xbox Live Gold members this month. Starting March 1 on Xbox One, combat a dangerous new threat as the Dark Knight in the adventure game Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season. Then on March 16, use Shantae’s trademark belly dancing powers to save the day in the acclaimed platformer Shantae: Half-Genie Hero.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!