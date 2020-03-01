Apple Smart Battery Cases are on sale from $49, delivering new all-time lows

- Mar. 1st 2020 1:23 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone 7/8 at $49 shipped. That’s down from the regular $99 price tag and $9 less than our previous mention. Apple’s Smart Battery Case delivers up to 26-hours of use for your iPhone 7 or 8, making it a great way to have some extra power during the day or your travels. Lightning Cable connectivity makes it easy to power up your battery case and iPhone each night. You’ll still have access to every port, button, switch, and camera with this case.

Have a new model? Amazon now has Apple’s iPhone XS Smart Battery Case for $78 (Reg. $129), delivering a new all-time low.

Those looking to save further will want to consider this alternative for $30. You’ll get many of the same features, short of trading out Lightning connectivity for a microUSB port. It’s also worth noting that the design is a bit bulkier, which is worth weighing in comparison to Apple’s in-house build featured above. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Apple Smart Battery Case features:

  • Combined with the Smart Battery Case, iPhone 7 provides up to 22 hours of battery life for browsing the web, up to 24 hours of watching HD video, and 26 hours of talk time.
  • The Smart Battery Case also works intelligently with your iPhone to charge simultaneously when you’re plugged in, so both case and iPhone will have more than enough battery life to get you through the day, and then some.
  • The soft elastomer hinge and one-piece design make it easy to put the case on and take it off. You can even connect it to any Lightning accessory

