Amazon Kindle E-reader lineup delivers an ultra-portable design from $60

- Mar. 2nd 2020 6:46 am ET

Amazon offers its entry-level Kindle E-reader for $59.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of our previous mention in January, as well as one of the best we’ve seen. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 9.500 Amazon reviewers. Head below for additional deals.

Those looking to upgrade can also pick up the latest Kindle Paperwhite 8GB for $84.99. It typically goes for $120. We saw it for $85 at Prime Day 2019, but otherwise this is the best deal we’ve tracked in over the last six months. Upgrade to the 32GB model at $109.99 (Reg. $160). As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Kindle E-reader features:

  • Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display – The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
  • Waterproof – So you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
  • Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB – Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
  • Now with Audible – Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
  • A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

