Latest Apple 5K iMacs up to $350 off, save on entry-level and high-end models

- Mar. 2nd 2020 7:33 am ET

B&H is currently taking up to $350 off Apple’s latest iMacs. Amazon is also matching select offerings, such as the entry-level 3GHz/8GB/1TB model at $1,599. That’s a $200 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill. Head below for more.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale at B&H, which includes discounts on rarely marked down iMacs. You can save upwards of $350 on upgraded listings with additional computing power, RAM, and more.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories. Plus, it matches your iMac’s design so if you do happen to see it, Twelve South’s BackPack generally blends in.

Jump over to our Apple guide for even more deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and other tech essentials.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

  • 27-Inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display
  • Stunning 5-mm-thin design
  • 6-Core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Radeon Pro 570x, 575x, or 580x Graphics processor
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • 802.11AC Wi-Fi
  • Magic mouse 2

