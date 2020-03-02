Dive into AR with Lenovo’s Marvel Dimension Headset at $108 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo Mirage AR Marvel Dimension of Heroes Headset for $107.72 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer saves you 28%, is $10 below our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon low. This augmented reality headset throws you into the action of the Marvel world and has you interact with heroes like Doctor Strange, Thor, and more. Included alongside the smartphone-enabled headset are two controllers and a tracking beacon. Alongside the MCU action, you’ll also be able to enjoy Lenovo’s Star Wars experience, as well. Though reviews are still coming in, it carries a 5/5 star rating at Amazon right now. That’s on-par with what we noted in our hands-on review. More details down below.

A great alternative to experience some immersive gameplay would be opting for Nintendo’s Labo Toy-Con 04 VR Kit for $40. Not only is it more affordable than Lenovo’s Marvel set, but it’ll also allow you to enjoy games like Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and more in virtual reality.

Nintendo’s VR kit also includes a variety of arcade games, the ability to code and design your own experiences, and more. Get the full scope in our hands-on review, where we said it was a “dang good entry-level VR platform worth the cardboard it’s assembled out of.”

Lenovo Marvel Dimension AR Headset features:

Lenovo Mirage AR’s smartphone-powered augmented reality lets you play as iconic heroes and engage in epic battles right in your living room. Defend Your Reality in MARVEL Dimension of Heroes. Awaken Your Inner Jedi in Star Wars: Jedi Challenges. Available now on Lenovo Mirage AR.

