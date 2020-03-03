Anker’s rechargeable 400-lumen flashlight has 20-hour battery life, now $19

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Bolder LC40 Rechargable Flashlight for $18.99 shipped. That’s nearly 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the best pricing we’ve seen in months. This rechargeable flashlight makes quick work of illuminating dark areas thanks to Cree LEDs that produce 400-lumens. It charges via USB and once topped off it will work for up to 20-hours before needing to be refueled. Three brightness modes allow you to choose between battery conservation and or very bright illumination. An IP65-rating ensures that it’s ready operate throughout a wide variety of weather conditions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t need a rechargeable flashlight? Anker Bolder LC30 is $13 and delivers up to 6-hours of bright light using 3 AAAs. With 300-lumens, it offers 75% of the brightness found in the featured deal above.

Speaking of Anker, earlier today we found it’s eufy Smart Scale for $17. Routinely priced at $30, this deal slashes 45% off, making now an excellent time to strike. Compatibility with platforms like Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit ensure it’s a good fit for almost any home.

Anker Bolder LC40 Flashlight features:

SUPER-BRIGHT: 400-lumen Cree LED (50000-hour lifespan). A compact, yet radiant flashlight to illuminate any dark spot, space, or place. Features High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS modes.

TOUGH AND RELIABLE: IP65-rated. Designed for almost any conditions, from heavy rain to dry and dusty environments. Its durable aluminum body and shock-resistance endure rough handling.

EASY TO GRIP: Lightweight and easy to carry around, the anti-slip finish holds fast in your hand during extreme conditions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!