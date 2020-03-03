Track 12 measurements in Apple Health with Anker’s $17 Smart Scale (45% off)

- Mar. 3rd 2020 12:08 pm ET

EufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for $16.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With support for logging weight, body fat, bone mass, BMI and eight other metrics, this scale effortlessly keeps a record of many measurements. Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit integration make it a platform-agnostic option worth adding to most homes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The scale above is not the only way to save on Anker products. Yesterday’s sale has a wide variety of smartphone and home accessories which are still priced from $12. There you’ll find options like Qi charging stands, cables, and more.

If you’ve been on the hunt for an easy way to track sleep, you won’t want to miss out on today’s sale on the Withings mattress pad at $80. It ties in with several smart home platforms, including Apple Health, paving the way for automatic and hassle-free logging.

Anker eufy C1 Smart Scale features:

  • HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.
  • USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.
  • FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
The best in smart home deals and sales.
Anker

